Japan’s minister visits Ukraine to stress mutual concern over North Korean troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister has arrived in Kyiv to discuss North Korea’s deepening military alliance with Russia, including the deployment of thousands of troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on Saturday to reaffirm Japan’s strong support for Ukraine and discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Iwaya’s visit comes after the Ukrainian capital was attacked overnight by Russian drones, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv’s Obolon district. No casualties were reported.

