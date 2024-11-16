Minnesota election judge charged with 2 felonies for allegedly letting 11 unregistered people vote

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A man who served as a head election judge in a Minnesota township has been charged with two felony counts for allegedly letting 11 people vote even though they weren’t registered. Officials began investigating after Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave could not find any completed registration forms in materials returned by the head election judge in the Badoura Township precinct. According to the charges, that was 64-year-old Timothy Michael Scouton, of Nevis. Scouton did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday, and his attorney declined to comment on the case. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office calls the allegations “extremely serious”

