Some exult, others worry: Reactions to Trump’s victory are mixed on NATO’s eastern flank

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in the Polish parliament exulted at Donald Trump’s victory. They stood and chanted his name over and over. The prospect of a second Trump term has excited people on the populist right across Central Europe who share his anti-immigrant views and disdain for international organizations. For others the result brought new fears to a region already on edge because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many fear Trump could abandon Ukraine and force Kyiv into a peace deal that ends up emboldening Russia further. Another fear is that Trump could weaken NATO or pull the U.S. out of the alliance altogether, leaving their fates to an aggressive Russia.

