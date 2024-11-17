‘Gracias, Rafa’: Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s impending retirement will loom over the Davis Cup Final 8 when play begins Tuesday in Malaga, Spain. The team event will be the last event of the 38-year-old Spaniard’s career. Nadal and Spain are scheduled to face the Netherlands on Tuesday on an indoor hard court to open the competition. The other quarterfinals are Canada against Germany, the United States against Australia, and defending champion Italy against Argentina. The champion will be decided on Sunday. Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion who announced last month he would be walking away from the sport after the Davis Cup.

