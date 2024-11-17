Indian and Nigerian leaders pledge stronger security ties and support for Global South

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The leaders of Nigeria and India have pledged stronger ties in maritime security and counterterrorism during Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visit to Nigeria. He was hosted Sunday by President Bola Tinubu in capital Abuja, where both spoke of a new chapter in their strategic partnerships in the areas of defense, energy, technology, trade and development. Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner in Africa with total bilateral trade between estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022.

