North Carolina Democrats find electoral success further down the ballot and hope to build on it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats fell short again in wresting away swing-state prize North Carolina from Republicans in the presidential election. But their party succeeded with significant state down-ballot victories that builds them hope for the next cycle. Donald Trump narrowly won North Carolina’s electoral votes for the third consecutive election. But Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general won, and legislative candidates appear to have secured enough victories to end the GOP’s veto-proof majority. State Republican leaders say their party is still doing well. They point to winning five statewide executive branch posts, retaining General Assembly control and continuing recent dominance in statewide appellate court races.

