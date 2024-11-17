Police: Head that washed ashore in South Florida belongs to missing 19-year-old

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bodyless head that washed ashore in South Florida has been identified as that of a 19-year-old swimmer who went missing in Miami Beach after he tried to rescue his younger sister from a rip current. Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr. was reported missing near a jetty on Nov. 9. Authorities were notified Nov. 12 of human remains found on the barrier island of Key Biscayne, and the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were those of Castaneda. Family and friends gathered Saturday at the beach for a memorial service. Castaneda was one of eight children.

