A look at Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles as he prepares to retire after the Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after this week’s Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, Spain. He leaves the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles. Nadal showed up at the French Open for the first time as a teenager in 2005 and left as the champion. He won it for the final time in 2022 at age 36 — his last major championship anywhere. Fittingly, his bookend major trophies titles came at Roland Garros, and it’s impossible to discuss Nadal’s career without mentioning that site. But he also completed a career Grand Slam, earning at least two trophies at each of his sport’s four most prestigious tournaments.

