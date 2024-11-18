Family of worker killed in Kentucky plant blast mourns and hires attorneys to investigate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a worker killed in an explosion at a Louisville manufacturing plant says they begged authorities to search the wreckage for his remains after they were told all employees were accounted for. Kevens Dawson Jr.’s body was found inside the Givaudan Color Sense plant after rescuers returned to the building late in the night. The Nov. 12 explosion rocked the surrounding neighborhood and left Dawson and another worker dead. Lawyers retained by Dawson’s family pledged to find the cause of the blast and why Dawson was unaccounted for for several hours.

