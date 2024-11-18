Former Sydney radio broadcaster and rugby coach Alan Jones charged with sex crimes

SYDNEY (AP) — Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones has been charged with multiple sex crimes against males over two decades. Police said Monday the 83-year-old Jones will appear in court next month on 24 charges relating to eight accusers from 2001 to 2019. The youngest was 17 when the first offense allegedly occurred. Jones’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jones hosted a popular Sydney breakfast radio from 2002 until he retired in 2020. He was regarded as one of the most powerful people in Australian media. He was also a successful coach of the Australian national rugby team for four years from early 1984.

