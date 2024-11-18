Rafael Nadal and Spain’s Davis Cup captain won’t say whether he’ll play before retirement

FUENGIROLA, Spain (AP) — Neither Rafael Nadal nor Spanish captain David Ferrer is ready to say whether the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play singles or doubles at the Davis Cup Final 8. It is Nadal’s last event before retirement. Spain is scheduled to face the Netherlands on Tuesday in the quarterfinals on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. The winner will play in the semifinals on Friday. The championship will be decided on Sunday. Asked at a news conference how he has been feeling in practice in recent days and whether he is ready to play, Nadal said: “That’s a question for the captain.” Ferrer also declined to offer an answer.

