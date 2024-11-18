Trial begins of youth center worker accused of holding down boy while he was raped

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of holding down a teenage boy so colleagues could rape and abuse him at a New Hampshire youth center in the 1990s begins Tuesday. It’s the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into historic abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Bradley Asbury, now age 70, is among nine men who worked at the Manchester center or an associated facility in Concord who are facing criminal charges. The investigation has also led to extensive civil litigation. More than 1,100 former residents have filed lawsuits alleging physical, sexual or emotional abuse spanning six decades.

