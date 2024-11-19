Biden appeals to world leaders to stay in the climate fight as Trump shadows his efforts

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden is making an urgent appeal to fellow world leaders to surge money to developing nations to curb climate change as he wraps up his final appearance at a major international summit. He announced on Tuesday a $325 million contribution to help developing countries move away from climate-damaging fossil fuels. Biden is attending the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. He’s using his appearance to urge world leaders to stay in the global fight against poverty and climate change. Biden is announcing a series of climate and development initiatives. But many would require buy-in from President-elect Donald Trump, who has called the climate crisis a “hoax.”

