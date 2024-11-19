California voters reject measure that would have raised minimum wage to nation-high $18 per hour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have rejected a measure on the November ballot that would have raised the minimum wage for most workers to $18 an hour. The rate would have been on par with Hawaii and the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. Proponents of the failed initiative said it would have helped millions of workers support their families. Opponents said it would have increased costs, led to higher taxes and pushed businesses to cut jobs. California’s current minimum wage for most workers is $16 per hour.

