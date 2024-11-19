House Republicans signal support for proposal to ban bathroom access for 1st transgender member

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled support for a Republican effort to ban Democrat Sarah McBride — the first transgender person to be elected to Congress — from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol once she’s sworn into office next year. After citing his Christian faith earlier in the day, Johnson told AP later Tuesday that “we’re not going to have men in women’s bathrooms.” It was in response to a resolution proposed this week by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina that would prohibit any lawmakers and House employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.” Mace said the bill is aimed specifically at McBride, who was elected to the House this month from Delaware.

