NYC police officer shot, suspect dead after shootout in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have killed a man in Queens after he shot at officers — hitting one in the leg — who were responding to reports of armed robberies in the area. Officials said the officer who was shot Tuesday is expected to survive. Joseph Kenny, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, identified the suspect as Gary Worthy, 57. He said Worthy was being sought in connection with two armed robberies of businesses in Queens. A 26-year-old woman was also hit in the leg during the shootout but is expected to survive.

