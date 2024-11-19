Police in Georgia’s capital break up a tent camp set up by protesters demanding a new election

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia’s capital have moved in to break up a tent camp that demonstrators set up on a central thoroughfare to protest the results of last month’s parliamentary election and demand a new vote. The Oct. 26 election kept the governing Georgian Dream party in power, but opponents say the vote was rigged. Many Georgians viewed the election as a referendum on the country’s effort to join the European Union. Several large protests have been held since then. Protesters had set up the tent camp in Tbilisi, the capital, and vowed to stay around the clock to demand new parliamentary elections.

