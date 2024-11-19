Time ticks down for negotiators at UN climate talks to find deal to curb warming and its effects

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Time is running short for negotiators at the United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan to solve a difficult puzzle. They need to find an agreement that can bring far more money to poor nations affected by climate change than wealthy nations have shown they are willing to pay. Pressure is building on the host nation to drive a deal by the time the talks are scheduled to conclude on Friday. Many climate activists questioned the siting of this year’s talks in oil- and gas-rich Azerbaijan, whose president has described those fossil fuels as a “gift of the gods.” Mukhtar Babayev, the former Azerbaijani oil executive presiding over the talks, is due to give an update and take questions Wednesday.

