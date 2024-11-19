Ukraine has seen success in building clean energy, which is harder for Russia to destroy

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — This year, Russian missile attacks have knocked out about 50% of Ukraine’s power generation, a major threat as winter looms. Energy companies say they have been able to quickly restore power after many attacks, thanks to the decentralized nature of renewable energy like wind and solar. In centralized systems like coal-fired plants, electricity is generated in one location. If one part fails, say from an attack, a large section of grid can go down. By contrast, in wind and solar installations, each turbine or panel separately generates electricity. If some go down, others continue working. Amid uncertainty about U.S. support under the incoming Trump administration, Ukrainian companies at the annual U.N. climate talks are lobbying governments for investment in renewables.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.