Washed-up carcass of endangered fin whale near Alaska’s largest city attracts crowds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An endangered fin whale that washed up near a coastal trail in Alaska’s largest city has attracted curious onlookers while biologists seek answers as to what caused the animal’s death. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration biologist examining the whale told the Anchorage Daily News the whale was likely 1 to 3 years old. The carcass found over the weekend near Anchorage was 47 feet long and is believed to be that of a female. According to NOAA Fisheries, fin whales are the second-largest whale species, and fully grown can reach up to 85 feet long and weigh between 40 tons and 80 tons.

