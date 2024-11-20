Senate rejects effort from Bernie Sanders to block some weapons for Israel over Gaza deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected an attempt by Sen. Bernie Sanders to block the sale of offensive weapons to Israel. Senators were voting Wednesday on measures that would have blocked the sale of mortar and tank rounds and smart-bomb kits to Israel. The first attempt to block the sales was rejected overwhelmingly. It’s the latest in repeated such efforts by centrist and progressive Democratic U.S. lawmakers to restrict aid to Israel and Sanders as civilian deaths in Gaza mount. It’s likely to be one of the last such votes before President Joe Biden leaves office.

