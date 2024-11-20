Canada’s provincial leaders want a free trade deal with the US that excludes Mexico

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province says all of the country’s provincial and territorial premiers want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with the United States that excludes Mexico. Ontario Premier Doug Ford chaired a call with all 13 provincial and territorial premiers. Ford says they know Mexico is bringing in cheap Chinese parts, slapping made in Mexico stickers on, and shipping it up through the U.S. and Canada. Ford says they want fair trade. Ford says they’ve asked for a meeting with Trudeau’s government to discuss the issue. Federal and provincial leaders in Canada are preparing for another Donald Trump presidency.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.