Japan says it will watch China’s military activity after Beijing admits violating Japanese airspace

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say they are closely watching to see if China keeps its promise to prevent further violations of Japan’s airspace after explaining that an incursion by a Chinese military aircraft nearly three months ago was unintentional and caused by turbulence. Tokyo protested and sought an explanation from Beijing after a Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance plane briefly entered Japanese airspace off the southern main island of Kyushu on Aug. 26, prompting Japan’s military to scramble fighter jets and warn the plane. Japan is increasingly concerned about China’s growing military activity around Japan’s southwestern waters and airspace and has significantly reinforced its defenses in that region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.