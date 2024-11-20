Lawsuit against troopers who investigated 11-year-old in murder case nears trial

A man who was charged with murdering his father’s fiancee when he was just 11 years old is suing four state troopers. Trial in Jordan Brown’s lawsuit against the former Pennsylvania State Police troopers is scheduled to get underway in Pittsburgh early next month. Brown spent seven years in juvenile custody for the 2009 shooting death of Kenzie Houk, but the state Supreme Court later ruled there hadn’t been sufficient evidence against him. He’s now 27 years old and running a western Pennsylvania beer distributorship with his father. A state police spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.