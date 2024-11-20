Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer’s funeral

LONDON (AP) — The former members of One Direction have reunited for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne, who died in a fall from a hotel window in Argentina on Oct. 16. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family to remember 31-year-old Payne in a service at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of London. Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, actor James Corden, former soccer player Robbie Keane and media mogul Simon Cowell were among the mourners. The location of the service was not made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering. Dozens of local people and fans gathered nearby nonetheless.

