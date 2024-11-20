Skip to Content
Seth Brown reaches $2.7 million contract agreement with A’s, avoiding arbitration

Published 4:47 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown and the Athletics reached agreement Wednesday on a $2.7 million contract for the 2025 season, with the outfielder and first baseman avoiding salary arbitration.

The deadline is Friday for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Brown got a raise of $100,000

Brown, 32, split time between the A’s and Triple-A Las Vegas this year. He batted .231 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs over 124 games with Oakland, which hasrelocated to West Sacramento for what’s planned to be at least the next three seasons while the franchise looks to build a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

