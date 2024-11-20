The FBI arrested a man who’s been charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock Exchange

According to the FBI, a Florida man has been arrested and charged in a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange this week. The FBI says Wednesday that Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, has been charged with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce. Yener had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will be detained while he awaits a trial. The news was first reported by the website CourtWatch. Calls to telephone numbers listed for Harun Abdul-Malik Yener in public records rang unanswered and a lawyer was not listed in court records.

