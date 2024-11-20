UEFA orders Kosovo to forfeit Nations League game after team walks off. Romania punished for chants

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Kosovo to forfeit a Nations League game in Romania after its team refused to play on in second-half stoppage time, with the score 0-0, after hearing pro-Serbia chants. Romania was awarded a 3-0 win by default for the game in Bucharest last Friday. However, UEFA also ordered Romania to play its first home game in a World Cup qualifying group next year in an empty stadium. That was punishment for “racist” chants Friday by Romanian fans targeting neighboring Hungary. The default win and award of three points to leader Romania didn’t affect the final standings in the teams’ third-tier Nations League group.

