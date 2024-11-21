Middle East latest: Gaza officials say death toll surpasses 44,000
Health officials in the Gaza Strip say the death toll from the 13-month-old war between Israel and Hamas has surpassed 44,000. The Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but it has said that more than half of the fatalities are women and children. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence. Meanwhile a rocket fired from Lebanon killed a man and wounded two others in northern Israel on Thursday, according to the main ambulance service in Israel. Israel launched its war against Hamas after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250.