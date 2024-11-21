Pathologist disputes finding that Marine veteran’s chokehold caused subway rider’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A forensic pathologist disputes a New York City medical examiner’s determination that former Marine Daniel Penny killed another man by placing him in a chokehold on a subway train last year. Dr. Satish Chundru testified in defense of Penny during his manslaughter trial for the death of Jordan Neely. He told jurors Thursday that Neely’s medical records and bystander video didn’t show telltale signs of known types of fatal chokeholds. He says Neely died from the combined effects of synthetic marijuana, schizophrenia, his struggle and restraint, and a blood condition that can lead to fatal complications during exertion.

