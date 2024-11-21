Prosecutors in Serbia arrest 11 people over roof collapse at train station that killed 15 people

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Eleven people have been arrested in Serbia in connection with a roof collapse early this month at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people and severely injured two. Prosecutors in Novi Sad said Thursday that the suspects, who have not been identified, are facing charges of committing criminal acts against public security, causing public danger and irregular construction work. The arrests came after a wave of protests erupted over the Nov. 1 tragedy demanding that those responsible be brought to justice and punished. Many in Serbia believe that the roof crash was the result of rampant corruption and lack of transparency that led to sloppy renovation of the station.

