Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own death has told investigators how he did it, police say

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is alive in Eastern Europe but has not committed to returning home. Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said Thursday that Ryan Borgwardt has been communicating with police since Nov. 11. The sheriff showed a video that Borgwardt sent police that day from an undisclosed location. Podoll said no criminal charges have been filed he he does not believe they will be necessary while authorities “keep pulling at his heartstrings” to return home.

