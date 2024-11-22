Key UN committee adopts resolution paving the way for a first-ever treaty on crimes against humanity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. General Assembly committee has adopted a resolution paving the way for negotiations on a first-ever treaty on preventing and punishing crimes against humanity after Russia dropped amendments that would have derailed the effort. The resolution was approved by consensus late Friday by the assembly’s legal committee, which includes all 193-member U.N. nations, after tense last-minute negotiations between its supporters and Russia. There was loud applause when the chairman of the committee gaveled the resolution’s approval. It is virtually certain to be adopted when the General Assembly puts it to a final vote on Dec. 4.

