Louisiana GOP lawmakers want to make it easier to try juveniles as adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s GOP-dominated Legislature approved a constitutional amendment on Friday that would allow lawmakers to expand the number of crimes in which juveniles between 14 and 16 years old could be tried as adults. The measure would remove constitutional restrictions on juvenile crimes transferable to adult courts and give that power to the Legislature, which would no longer need voter approval to expand the number of crimes. It’s part of a broader effort in Louisiana to impose tough-on-crime policies under Republican Gov. Jeff Landry. To take effect, voters would need to approve the constitutional change in March 29 elections.

