Negotiators work through the night at UN climate talks to try to reach a cash deal for poor nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The United Nations’ annual climate talks are pushing into overtime under a cloud of anger and disappointment as negotiators are well short of a deal on money for developing nations to curb and adapt to climate change. A draft agreement Friday at the talks in Azerbaijan pledged $250 billion annually by 2035. That’s more than double the previous goal of $100 billion set 15 years ago but far short of the annual $1 trillion-plus that experts say is needed. Developing nations were angered by the pledge. Another new draft is expected Saturday, and experts say it might not be the last.

