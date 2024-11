LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Camilla will miss another engagement as she recovers from a chest infection. The wife of King Charles III, has been slowly returning to public duties and was set to attend the Royal Variety performance with the monarch. But her doctors suggested she needed a bit more time.

