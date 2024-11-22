Trump-backed Derek Merrin concedes to Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Her Trump-endorsed Republican rival has called Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to concede. In a video posted Friday to X, formerly Twitter, state Rep. Derek Merrin did not rule out running for Kaptur’s seat again in two years, but he said his immediate plans were to rest and recharge with his family. The $23 million race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District wasn’t settled until Wednesday, when official results showed Kaptur beat Merrin by about 2,300 votes, or 0.7% of the vote. That narrowly averted an automatic recount. Merrin called it “mainly a fair fight” and said he accepts the results.

