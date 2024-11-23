A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer this month had called 911 for help during a home invasion. A recording of the call was released this past week. Brandon Durhman is heard begging the dispatcher to send police to his home. Authorities say the officer found Durham in a hallway struggling over a knife with an intruder. He yelled for them to drop the knife and then fired six rounds. Durham’s family wants the officer fired and arrested. The officer is on paid leave while the department investigates.

