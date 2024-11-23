Michael B. Jordan uses timeout at women’s college basketball game to sign smoldering photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg strolled in wearing a jacket with JuJu Watkins’ name and number on the front and back. Michael B. Jordan thrilled a USC female fan with an impromptu autograph during a timeout. The stars came out to the showdown between third-ranked Southern California and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won 74-61 to remain undefeated in the nationally televised game. The woman held up a smoldering magazine photo of the actor and he indicated he’d sign it. With the arena DJ egging her on, she climbed out of the stands and met Jordan at his seat. He leaned in to ask her name, signed and they shared an embrace.

