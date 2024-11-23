NATO head and Trump meet in Florida for talks on global security

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says its leader and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have met for talks on global security. The military alliance said in a brief statement on Saturday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump met on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida. It said they discussed “the range of global security issues facing the Alliance” but gave no details. It appeared to be Rutte’s first meeting with Trump since his Nov. 5 election. NATO said Rutte and his team also met Trump’s pick as national security adviser, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, and other members of the president-elect’s national security team. Rutte took over at the helm of NATO in October.

