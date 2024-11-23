Record dryness in US Northeast should change water behavior, experts say

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Northeast is experiencing an unusually severe and widespread drought during months that are typically the wettest. Experts say major changes need to happen to avoid future critical shortages of water and as the climate warms droughts will continue to intensify, which should prompt communities to use this drought as motivation to implement long-term solutions. Experts say the Northeast could stretch the available water through updated technologies and policies including replenishing more water underground, paying people to conserve like in some western states, reusing water and shifting to a conservation mindset.

