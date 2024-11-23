Skip to Content
Simpson scores 21, Southern Utah knocks off Idaho 82-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 21 points as Southern Utah beat Idaho 82-67 on Saturday night.

Simpson went 9 of 16 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Thunderbirds (6-1). Dominique Ford scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Kyson Rose led the Vandals (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jack Payne added 12 points and three steals for Idaho.

