Police in Jordan kill gunman in shootout near the Israeli Embassy

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Police in Jordan have shot and killed a man after he opened fire near the Israeli Embassy. Authorities say three police officers were wounded in the shootout early Sunday in capital Amman. Jordan is a close Western ally that made peace with Israel in 1994. But Israel’s devastating offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, has strained relations. Jordan has a large Palestinian population and has seen repeated protests outside the Israeli Embassy, with demonstrators sometimes clashing with police. Jordanian authorities did not identify the gunman or provide a motive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.