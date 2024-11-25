Court agrees with ban on medical marijuana advertising in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says medical marijuana businesses in Mississippi don’t have the right to advertise on billboards or other places because marijuana itself remains illegal under federal law. The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary argued that the First Amendment protects the right to advertise because Mississippi law permits the sale of cannabis products to people with debilitating medical conditions. The state enacted its law in 2022. A three-judge panel of 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected the arguments about advertising. Clarence Cocroft II challenged the advertising ban. He operates Tru Source Medical Cannabis in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

