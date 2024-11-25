South Korean man convicted for deliberately gaining weight to evade military service

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man has been sentenced to a suspended prison term for deliberately gaining weight to evade military service. The country requires all able-bodied men to serve in the military for 18-21 months, but those with health issues can serve in non-military roles. An examination in 2017 found the man suitable for active duty. However, three later exams showed he gained more than 40 pounds in four to five years and was suited for a social service role instead. It was unclear how the crime was caught or what his duties were. A court in Seoul said he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years. It said Tuesday that he did not appeal.

