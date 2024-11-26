Berlin’s traditional Christmas markets reflect its growing diversity

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s more than 100 Christmas markets are opening across the city this week, and organizers are taking an increasingly diverse approach. It goes far beyond the traditional offerings of mulled wine, hot bratwurst and roasted almonds. There is now an LGBTQ+ Christmas market in the German capital offering rainbow pierogi and entertainment by drag queens. There’s also a Scandinavian market selling moose goulash and reindeer salami and a Kinky Christmas market offering naughty gift ideas. Almost 40% of Berliners have immigrant roots, and the city’s LGBTQ+ community is considered one of the biggest in the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.