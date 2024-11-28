Marrakech Film Festival opens in Morocco with ‘The Order’

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — One of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest film festivals is openiong in Morocco, drawing actors and directors from throughout the world to present 70 features from 32 countries. The Marrakech International Film Festival, now in its 21st year, will showcase Oscar contenders and screen films for members of the public. But unlike larger festivals in Venice, Cannes or Toronto, the festival places unique emphasis on emerging directors and films from the Middle East and Africa.

