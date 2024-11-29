Wisconsin officials certify Trump’s victory in back-to-the-routine teleconference

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s election commission leader has quietly certified Donald Trump’s victory in the battleground state, a departure from the chaos that surrounded the 2020 election results. Commission Chairperson Ann Jacobs certified results during a Zoom meeting on Friday that show Trump won the state with 1,697,626 votes compared to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 1,668,229 votes. The certification was routine compared with 2020, when Trump challenged Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Trump demanded and got a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two Democratic strongholds, but the results still showed Biden won the state by about 21,000 votes.

