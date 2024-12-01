Chicago man charged in shooting death of suburban detective

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 37-year-old Chicago man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a suburban police detective. Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins was killed Friday morning after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a gun in the suburb just west of Chicago. The 40-year-old detective later died at a local hospital. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office has charged Jerell Thomas with first-degree murder and firearms charges. Oak Park authorities say he has an substantial criminal record. Thomas was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized. A telephone number for Thomas was disconnected. An email seeking comment was sent to him Sunday.

