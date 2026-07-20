INL Leads the Charge: Federal Grant positions Idaho and Wyoming at the center of U.S. Nuclear Energy Future

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A major federal initiative is bringing over $40 million to Idaho and Wyoming to advance next-generation nuclear energy, with Idaho National Laboratory leading the charge.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday a major federal investment aimed at advancing U.S. leadership in industries essential to our economic competitiveness and national security. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) intends to award $169 million across six selected Tech Hubs nationwide, with a significant share slated for the Intermountain West.

Idaho and Wyoming have been designated as the Intermountain-West Nuclear Energy Corridor Tech Hub (INEC), receiving $31 million in federal grant funding. Coupled with $9 million in local matching funds and private investments, the initiative will inject more than $40 million into the region over the next five years.

The project aims to accelerate reactor deployment, speed up the commercialization of next-generation nuclear tech, and strengthen U.S. energy security, according to the EDA.

The news comes after the Department of Energy celebrated the fourth advanced reactor to achieve the criticality milestone

National Focus on Emerging Technologies

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says the funding comes as part of a broader push to advance U.S. leadership in essential industries, including pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and nuclear energy.

"President Trump remains firmly committed to strengthening American manufacturing and ensuring that jobs are created and remain in the United States," said Lutnick. "Today’s $169 million in EDA awards will advance critical manufacturing processes...while accelerating the deployment of emerging technologies."

INL Takes a Leading Role

The grant will be administered by the Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium (IAEC), bringing together more than 45 regional partners. Idaho National Laboratory, a founding partner of the consortium, will play a key leadership role in scaling advanced nuclear technologies, enhancing America’s nuclear-ready workforce, and developing key parts of the nation’s nuclear energy supply chain.

“This investment recognizes what we’ve long known at INL—that advanced nuclear energy is essential to powering America’s future,” said INL Director John Wagner. “This Tech Hub brings together the capabilities, infrastructure, and partnerships needed to move from research and development to deployment at scale.”

Through the INEC Tech Hub, INL will focus on removing the biggest barriers facing nuclear energy expansion, including:

Strengthening U.S. Energy Independence: Reducing reliance on foreign fuel sources to build a self-sufficient domestic fuel supply.

Reducing reliance on foreign fuel sources to build a self-sufficient domestic fuel supply. Accelerating Commercialization: Helping private industry navigate regulations, engage local communities, and test advanced construction methods to bring technologies to market faster.

Helping private industry navigate regulations, engage local communities, and test advanced construction methods to bring technologies to market faster. Workforce Development: Creating new training programs for high-quality jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and skilled trades.

Economic Impact on Idaho and the West

The Tech Hub is projected to deliver significant economic returns, generating hundreds of high-paying energy jobs across the Intermountain West over the next five years and thousands of secondary industry jobs nationwide. The INL and EDA also anticipate it will help lower long-term energy costs and strengthen grid reliability and energy security across the region.

“What we’re building here is bigger than any one lab, any one company, or any one community,” said Hope Morrow, Workforce and Economic Development programs manager at INL. “The INEC Tech Hub is what American innovation looks like when everyone brings their best, and the people of the Intermountain West are going to see the benefits in jobs, opportunity, and long-term energy security.”

State leadership also praised the grant award as validation of Idaho’s long-standing leadership in nuclear research. Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke says, "Today's award proves the rest of the country is taking notice."

"This is a win for Idaho, and it's a win for American energy dominance," Bedke said in a statement Monday. "The federal government looked at Idaho and saw a state that delivers. This is the result of decades of investment in Idaho National Laboratory, in our universities and community colleges, and in the workforce and infrastructure that makes this state the nation's proving ground for advanced nuclear energy."

The other five selected Tech Hubs include:

Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Tech Hub (Virginia)

$16 million to develop and scale advanced, AI-enabled domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

$16 million to develop and scale advanced, AI-enabled domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Bloch Quantum Tech Hub (Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin)

$30 million to scale U.S. production of quantum materials, components, and subsystems.

$30 million to scale U.S. production of quantum materials, components, and subsystems. Critical Minerals and Materials for Advanced Energy Tech Hub (Missouri)

$38 million to boost the region’s ability to convert locally sourced minerals into critical materials essential for advanced manufacturing.

$38 million to boost the region’s ability to convert locally sourced minerals into critical materials essential for advanced manufacturing. Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub (Maine)

$20 million to unite state, university, industry, and workforce partners to strengthen domestic supply chains for sustainable forest‑based technologies.

$20 million to unite state, university, industry, and workforce partners to strengthen domestic supply chains for sustainable forest‑based technologies. Kansas City BioSecure Manufacturing Tech Hub (Kansas, Missouri)

$34 million to modernize manufacturing processes, strengthen and retool domestic supply chains, and accelerate the translation of biologic discoveries into scalable, resilient, and agile U.S. production.

Editor’s Note: AI tools were utilized in the initial research and structural development of this article. All content is thoroughly reviewed and verified for accuracy by the Local News 8 editorial team.